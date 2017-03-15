Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man

HILLSBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 77-year-old man.

Charles Harrell was reported missing by his daughter after he left his home before midnight on Tuesday and did not return.

Authorities said his daughter told them he has left the home previously but would typically return after 15 minutes or so.

Harrell has diabetes, congestive heart failure, possibly cancer, and has also been taking medication for dementia.

Due to his medical conditions, the family has requested that a missing persons report be filed and be on the lookout has been sent out statewide.

He was last seen in the Blue 1995 GMC pick-up with silver at the bottom and it is a king-cab. The tag number is Coffee County, 311-NSR.

If you have seen Harrell please contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Captain Danny Ferrell or Investigator Larry Floyd 931-728-3591.