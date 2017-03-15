Antioch man arrested in Coffee County accused of shooting at vehicle on I-24

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man has been arrested by Coffee County deputies after reportedly shooting at vehicle on Interstate 24.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to I-24 at the 108 mile marker for reports of a shooting after a victim called authorities about the diver of a Chrysler 300 shooting into his vehicle.

The suspect reportedly shot out the man’s window as they traveled along I-24 in Rutherford County.

No one was injured, according to a press release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies caught up to the two vehicles on the interstate, they observed the suspect’s vehicle following the victim’s at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

Deputies could see a hole in the victim’s passenger door and the broken out window and attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, but they say he attempted to evade them by passing between a tractor trailer and a camper.

They pursued the suspect to the area of the 110 exit where he turned his right turn signal as if he was going to exit, then pulled back into traffic.

Authorities attempted to force the suspect over to the shoulder of the road, and one deputy’s vehicle made contact with the suspect’s vehicle, causing him to lose control and spin out.

Deputies took 27-year-old John Davis of Antioch into custody at the scene.

They found a semi-automatic 9mm pistol wedged between the center console and the driver’s seat.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was notified and responded to the scene where they conducted an investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was also notified the shooting reportedly occurred near mile-marker 83 on I-24.

Rutherford County investigators will continue to look into the shooting incident and will be working with Coffee County investigators.

Davis is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and illegal possession of weapon.

His bond was set at $60,000 and he’ll appear in court April 17, 2017.