LIVE at 3: Woman accused in Nashville officer’s drowning to appear at hearing

News 2 will stream the hearing at 3 p.m. Watch above or click here to watch from the News 2 app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A hearing is scheduled Tuesday for the woman accused in the death of Metro-Nashville police officer Eric Mumaw.

Juli Glisson’s hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 but was rescheduled for March 14.

Glisson faces one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Officer Mumaw’s death after she reportedly put her car in gear at the end of a boat ramp as he held on to it through a window.

He was pulled into the Cumberland River along with the car.

Mumaw and two other officers were attempting to talk Glisson down from attempting suicide at the time.

The 40-year-old woman remains in the Davidson County jail after her probation in another case was revoked.

Click here for more on Officer Eric Mumaw’s death.