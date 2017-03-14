Visits, phone calls spike for The Hermitage ahead of Trump’s visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to The Hermitage is renewing interest in Andrew Jackson.

President Trump will lay a wreath at Jackson’s tomb to honor the seventh U.S. President, whose 250th birthday is March 15.

Since the announcement that President Trump will visit the property, The Hermitage has been getting more visitors and more phone calls from interested members of the public.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook,” said Jason Nelson, vice president of marketing for The Hermitage. “I think it’s kind of bringing a renewed interest into not only The Hermitage, but Jackson’s 250th birthday, which we’re celebrating all year.”

Roughly 200,000 people visit The Hermitage each year, including around 30,000 schoolchildren.

With the sitting U.S. president set to visit, that number could climb in 2017.

Staff have been busy preparing for President Trump’s visit.

“It’s just a very unique honor in order to host the president, and to show him what this place means not only to Nashville, but to the American fabric,” Nelson said.

Jennifer Howie and her family noticed crews on the property preparing for the president’s visit while they toured The Hermitage.

The upcoming visit made their trip more memorable.

“They’re setting up out there,” said Howie. “It made it extra interesting and pretty cool to be here when a current president is going to be here at an old president’s home.”

Mr. Trump will be the 14th president to visit the home of Andrew Jackson, and the first since Ronald Reagan visited in 1982.

The grounds at The Hermitage will be closed to the public Wednesday for President Trump’s visit.

The property will reopen Thursday with half-off admission. Tickets are available here on their website.