Vanderbilt doctor talks to Trump about healthcare ahead of rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center had the opportunity to speak with President Donald Trump on Monday ahead of his Nashville visit.

Dr. Manny Sethi, an emergency room doctor, rescheduled a medical mission trip to Haiti to after he received a phone call about meeting with the president.

“I had a long talk with my wife about it, and when the president calls, it’s your obligation as an American for you to go,” Dr. Sethi said.

The Coffee County native was at the White House because those there had heard of the Healthy Tennessee initiative he and his wife founded. The effort focuses on getting communities more involved in their own healthcare.

“For example, we did one in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge about a month ago for the victims of the fires and we literally had about 70 to 80 volunteers, doctors and nurses screening patients helping their communities,” he said.

When President Trump heard stories like that, the 20 minutes with Dr. Sethi and others there turned into an hour.

“This is my dad’s saying, ‘People don’t care what you know until they know that you care’ and that is how I would describe meeting the president yesterday,” Dr. Sethi said. “He really demonstrated a sincere compassion for the folks in the room and when the cameras were off. He really wanted to know about people’s life stories and specifically about Health Tennessee.”

President Trump will be in Nashville Wednesday. While here, he will visit the Hermitage where he will lay a wreath at Andrew Jackson’s grave in honor of what would be his 250th birthday.

Trump will also hold a rally at the Municipal Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. He is expected to speak about healthcare and school choice.

All state lawmakers have been invited to the event.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will have their mobile booking units on standby in case protesters get out of hand and there are mass arrests.