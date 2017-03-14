Trump’s visit to Nashville will impact bus routes of hundreds of students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville will affect the bus routes of hundreds of Metro-Nashville Public Schools children.

Taffy Marsh is the transportation director for the district. She told News 2 the bus routes of up to 500 students in the McGavock cluster will be impacted.

“Andrew Jackson Elementary, Hermitage Elementary, Dupont Tyler, Tulip Grove, possibly Ruby Majors routes,” said Marsh.

The district is working on bus routes around the expected road closures, but Marsh told News 2 from experience, the routes may change.

“We know from when President Obama came, sometimes where we thought we could route busses, Secret Service agents said, ‘Oh no, we are not going to let anyone behind that building or down this street,’” Marsh recalled.

Marsh said parents should expect their children to be home at least 30 minutes late if they are on one of the affected routes.

The district will also use its Twitter, Facebook and website to update parents.

“We will be putting out communication later this evening, a call out to parents and some things that are on our website. So parents can find out what is going on and what to expect for tomorrow,” said the district’s External Communications Manager, Ameerah Palacios.

Parents can also call the district’s Family Information Center Hotline with any questions or concerns at 615-259-INFO.