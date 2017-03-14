Truck rolls in Rutherford County spilling cakes and cereal

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tractor trailer flipped over on Interstate 840 Monday night, littering the shoulder with Little Debbie snake cakes and cereal.

The crash happened just before Midnight near the Almaville Road exit in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County EMA said the driver experienced some sort of medical emergency before the truck and trailer rolled off the road.

Since the crash, crews have been loading the boxes of cakes and cereal onto another trailer.

Traffic has not been impacted in the area yet. However, that could change when crews remove the tractor trailer from the scene.

Cereal & @LittleDebbie snack cakes everywhere! Latest at 6AM from scene of crash on I-840WB near #Almaville. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/0QNMPESufS — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) March 14, 2017