Suspects use booster seat as weapon in car theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was reportedly hit with a booster seat when her car was stolen Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, the victim was at Opry Mills Mall when two men approached her. The two suspects then allegedly grabbed the victim’s keys and threw her own child’s booster seat at her.

The victim said the suspects sped toward Briley Parkway.

Moments later, according to police, the car was involved in a hit and run on Lischey Avenue.

Metro Police are looking for a light blue Kia Rio with a Boston Red Sox decal in the back window. The license plate number is HO2 35N.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.