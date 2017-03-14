Suspect gets away with cash after Taco Bell robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for a man that robbed the Taco Bell in the Inglewood neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Metro Police, the suspect threw a rock through a side door as the restaurant was closing down for the night.

Then, the suspect approached the two employees inside and demanded all the money from the safe.

When employees told the suspect they did not have access to the safe, the suspect demanded the employees empty the cash registers.

The man got away with over $300 cash.

Metro Police brought in a K-9 to track the suspect, but nothing was found.

If you have information that could help police call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.