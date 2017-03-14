Nashville Int’l Airport sees dozens of cancellations because of winter storm in northeast U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 40 flights are canceled in and out of Nashville International Airport today because of a nor’easter making its way through the eastern part of the United States.

According to the airport’s website, 37 flights are cancelled. Most of the flights are either departing to or arriving from the northeastern part of the country.

Cities such as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia could see a foot and a half or two feet of snow. Wind speeds could reach 55 miles per hour as well.

Schools, roads and businesses in the area have already closed down as the winter storm moves closer to the east coast.