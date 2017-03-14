Nashville Bike Week organizers stop ticket sales as they wait to get permit back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week organizers have stopped selling tickets to the event as they wait to get their mass ordinance permit back.

This new information was posted to the event’s website.

The event has been promising for weeks to announce a new location for the event, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Police are still looking for one of the organizers, Michael Leffingwell, who also goes by Mike Axle.

He has a lengthy criminal history with multiple convictions for fraud and theft, including a federal conviction in Missouri.

He has active arrest warrants for probation violations in Georgia and Missouri and he is wanted in Maury County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call their local authorities or the Humphreys County sheriff at 931-296-2301.