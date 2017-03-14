Multiple people in custody after 2 cars chased on Interstate 24

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple people were taken into custody Tuesday night after a car chase on Interstate 24.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were chasing two cars from Rutherford County into Coffee County.

At some point, at least one shot was fired from one of the vehicles being chased.

Authorities say an officer performed a pit maneuver to get one of the vehicles to stop, and multiple people were taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led to the chase at this time. The sheriff’s office has not released any further details.