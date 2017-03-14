Metro police seek carjacking suspect who reportedly threatened woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are seeking a carjacking suspect ho reportedly threatened his victim.

The man approached a woman outside of her apartment on the 100 block of Gatewood Avenue at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Metro police say he demanded the woman give him the keys to her red 2009 Nissan Altima and threatened, “or I’ll hurt you.”

He then reportedly grabbed the keys from her hand and got into her car.

While he waited for the security gate to open, the victim filmed him with her cell phone.

No weapon was seen during the crime, according to police.

The car was recovered later that night in Madison.

The suspect is a young man who is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the video surveillance clip linked below is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.