McFerrin Community Center set to reopen Wednesday after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The McFerrin Community Center will reopen on a limited schedule Wednesday afternoon after two teens were shot in the parking lot.

“Our staff has had extensive training in emergency situations, which includes active shooter and gang intervention,” Metro Parks and Recreation Spokeswoman Jackie Jones said via email. “Family and children services will be on hand [Wednesday] to provide counseling to help children, patrons, and staff process yesterday’s incident.”

On Tuesday, crews spent time making repairs to broken windows and damaged doors following the Monday afternoon shooting in the center’s parking lot.

Metro police told News 2 a group of five men got out of a white Honda Accord or Nissan Altima and began firing at a group of teenagers who were gathered near the community center around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot.

Metro police found the 17-year-old during a traffic stop in a white Dodge Charger seen fleeing the area.

A police officer tied a tourniquet to the teen’s leg. Also in the car, police found a 14-year-old boy armed with a stolen .45 handgun.

No one inside the community center was injured during the shooting.

PHOTOS: Teens hurt in McFerrin Park shooting

“I heard about maybe 10 rounds, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!,’ so I came to my door and looked out I didn’t see anything,” neighbor Alexander Gray said. “Later on I found out they were at the center shooting.”

Gray said in recent years the area that used to have a higher instance of violent crime had changed for the better. There were fewer shootings and more people enjoying the park, playground and community activities at the McFerrin Community Center.

“It is normally not like this,” he said. “People jog and walk their dogs.”

He continued, “When it gets bad and they get to shooting, we really need to do something.”

Kit Grissom runs a group home in the area and uses the gym at the community center.

“I go over there and work out,” he said. “The guys in the home go over there just about every day to work out.”

He added, “One of them was in the gym yesterday when it happened. He had to hit the floor.”

Metro police told News 2 the shooting does not appear to be gang related, but it is clear the two groups of people have some sort of bad blood.

“We know someone in the area knows what happened and we need them to call us anonymously,” MNPD Spokeswoman Kristin Mumford said. “It is very fortunate that no one was killed. You have guys unloading out of a car and firing.”

Anyone with information on the shooting at the McFerrin Community Center should call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.