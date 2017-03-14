Mayor Barry to attend event at The Hermitage Wednesday alongside President Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will attend a Wednesday event at The Hermitage on Wednesday alongside President Donald Trump.

Her attendance comes at the invitation of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, according to her office.

The president’s campaign confirmed this week that he would be visiting Andrew Jackson’s tomb to lay a wreath in honor of the seventh president’s 250th birthday.

According to a release from her office, Mayor Barry has not received an invitation from the White House to greet the president at the airport when he arrives.

She will also not be attending his campaign rally at Municipal Auditorium.

“Andrew Jackson was a foundational figure in the history of Nashville and the United States of America. President Trump’s visit to The Hermitage will highlight this important historical asset in Nashville, and I will be there along with many other Tennesseans to remember the legacy of President Jackson and his impact on our city, state and nation,” she said in a statement.

