Man leaves majority of his estate to Sumner County Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A salesman and landowner from Cottontown, Tennessee, left the majority of his estate to Sumner County Schools.

William I. Brown established a trust before he passed away on Feb. 16, 2017 that specifies the interest and dividends earned must be used annually to help the school district with technology.

Dr. Del Phillips, Director of Schools, said he was touched by the generosity.

“Mr. Brown loved the children of this county and our school system,” he said. “He wanted to pass on the wealth he acquired in a way that would make a lasting impact for the students of Sumner County.”

Dr. Phillips also said the amount of the donation may even be a record for the state.

“We’ve tried to research to the best of our ability to verify, but I think this may be the largest donation any K-12 public school system in Tennessee has received from a single donor. It’s certainly the largest in Sumner County’s history,” he stated in a press release.

Brown’s legacy will also continue through his property, as the county purchased his Cottontown farm in 2015 to be the future location of a school campus.

School officials say Brown also established in his will an additional $500,000 to be used in the development of a park on the future school site.