Man accused of breaking into cars arrested in Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some scary moments for a Williamson County deputy who wrestled a man with a gun who was reportedly caught breaking into cars in Nolensville Saturday.

Police told News 2 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a woman heard her car alarm blaring. She called for help after she found her wallet had been stolen, which is when things began to escalate.

Deputy Robert Givens was the first on the scene and reportedly spotted Christopher Capley rummaging in a car.

When Givens tried to stop Capley, the 37-year-old man reportedly took off running.

“While he was running, the individual was carrying something in his right hand which he was able to determine was a handgun,” explained Captain Roddy Parker.

You can’t see the chase or ensuing fight, but because Deputy Givens’ microphone was on, arriving officers heard him fighting for his life and shouting at Capley to “get on the ground” and “show me your hands,” before finally saying, “I got one in custody.”

“We could hear in real time the chase and the struggle and we knew something bad was happening,” Parker said.

Deputy Givens was not hurt in the incident.

“It scares me to death,” Captain Parker said. “It scares the shift supervisor to death – he, while responding, called me on the phone. He was alarmed and so was I and the rest of the shift was the cavalry. When an officer is in trouble, we all go.”

Capley is charged with two auto burglaries and evading and possession of a handgun under the influence. He’s jailed on a $40,000 bond.

Police say they have also interviewed Capley about 31 auto burglaries and vandalisms reported last month in Nolensville. News 2 was told Capley demanded a lawyer and made no statements.