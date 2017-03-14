Predators beat Jets 5-4 in overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – James Neal scored in overtime and the Nashville Predators beat Winnipeg 5-4 in Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The goal for Neal is his 20th of the season and it improved Nashville’s woeful overtime record to 3-7 for the season.

Winnipeg jumped out on top 2-0 in the first period, but the Predators answered with goals by Austin Watson and captain Mike Fisher to tie it up at 2-2 after one period. Fisher’s goal was his 17th of the year and it came with only 10 seconds left in the period.

Nashville quickly took the lead 3-2 in the second period on Filip Forsberg’s team leading 28th goal. This time though it was the Jets answering back with goals from Patrik Laine and Joel Armia for a 4-3 lead after two.

In the third period Nashville tied it at 4-4 when Forsberg fed Ryan Johansen for his 12th of the year. Johansen’s goals have been magic for Nashville this season. The Preds are 11-0 when he scores.

With the win the Predators picked up their 78th and 79th points of the season guaranteeing they would end the night still third in the Central Division.