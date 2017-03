NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver of a red Dodge pickup truck after a woman was hit while walking in Nashville.

The accident happened at Nolensville Road and Morton Avenue at 3:45 p.m.

The victim was critically injured. Her identity has not been released.

Police said the driver left the scene. The red Dodge pickup sustained front-end damage and has a ladder rack without a ladder.

Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.