Councilman proposes new bill, asks President Trump to release taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Trump visits Nashville on Wednesday and that has spurred one member of Nashville’s city council to propose a bill.

The bill, proposed by councilman Freddy O’Connell, states any president that does not release their tax returns would not be allowed to use any city facilities.

The bill was filed Monday.

O’Connell says he wants the powerful held accountable.

During the presidential campaign in 2016, Donald Trump opted not to release his tax returns.

O’Connell told News 2 he felt it was appropriate time to propose the bill since President Trump will be using a public facility in his district for his rally on Wednesday.