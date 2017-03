CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A gas line ruptured Tuesday afternoon near Austin Peay State University, and some buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Campus police said around 2 p.m. the Sundquist Science Complex, Margaret Fort Trahern Gallery, and Music/Mass Communication building were all evacuated.

Fire officials cut the gas off and deemed the area safe.

It’s unclear how many customers are affected or what caused the rupture. Further details weren’t immediately known.