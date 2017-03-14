Ahead of visit, Rep. Stewart sends letter to Trump asking for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Nashville on Wednesday, Representative Mike Stewart has sent him a letter asking him to answer what he calls eight important questions.

The letter requests that Trump address questions that “reflect concerns raised by constituents in recent weeks.”

Among the things Rep. Stewart is asking the president to answer include questions about replacing the Affordable Care Act to economic issues to why Trump has not released his tax returns. MORE: Rep. Stewart’s letter to President Trump

Rep. Stewart is the Democratic Caucus Chair and represents Nashville’s District 52 in the House.

Trump will also spend time at the Hermitage where he will pay homage to Andrew Jackson, whose birthday is Wednesday. Trump will lay a wreath at the seventh president’s tomb as part of an annual birthday celebration.

