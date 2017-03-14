68 cats rescued out of Tullahoma home

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sixty-eight cats were found living inside a home in Tullahoma that had dangerously high levels of ammonia gas.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) and animal control worked to rescue the cats, who were surrendered by the property owner.

Officials say the cats, which included newborn litters and pregnant females were running loose inside the home.

According to the property owner, she took in a few homeless cats four years ago. The cats have since multiplied into over 60.

ARC says all of the cats exhibit signs of upper respiratory infections due to the condition of the home. Some also suffer from other medical conditions like eye and bladder infections or external and internal parasites.

“We take cases of animal suffering very seriously in this city.” said City of Tullahoma Director of Public Works, Wayne Limbaugh “These animals desperately needed help so we didn’t hesitate to accept the assistance of Animal Rescue Corps and these cats are now in good hands.”

“These conditions are typical of animal hoarding,” said ARC President Scotlund Haisley.

He continued, “The resources for cats are very limited in most communities and I’m glad the Tullahoma Department of Animal Control requested ARC’s assistance to bring this sad situation to an end.”

In this rescue, dubbed Operation Nine Lives, ARC is safely removed the cats from the property and transported them to a center in Lebanon.

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatment.

ARC will provide daily care until the animals are placed with shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into permanent, loving homes.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the cats are transferred to these groups.