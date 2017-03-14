5th seeded Lady Vols to face Dayton in first round of NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Lady Vols have been seeded fifth in the Oklahoma City region and will face 12 seed Dayton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be played in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Tennessee’s SEC Tournament came to an abrupt end, as they were bounced from Greenville in the second round against Alabama.

“All I can do is focus on how we’ve practiced and we’ve practiced very well,” head coach Holly Warlick said. ”

“They’ve gone hard, we’ve pushed them. We’ve practiced long probably longer than we have closing out our season. But it’s a different feel, a different focus, and I think they understand the urgency that we have when you’re in the tournament and it’s one-and-done.”

Last year, the team was a seven seed and went on a fun run to the Elite 8. Tennessee’s resume is easily more impressive this time around. They finished 19-11 (10-6 SEC) but a closer look reveals what an up and down season it’s been.

The Lady Vols RPI, a tool used by the committee to seed teams, sits at 19 because of a 6-4 record against team in the RPI top 25. That includes four wins against teams in the top six: South Carolina, Mississippi State, Notre Dame and Stanford.