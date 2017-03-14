4 caught on tape stealing from Lebanon lawn care store

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four suspects are wanted in Lebanon after they were caught on camera stealing more than $20,000 worth of lawn mowers.

Tony Bates Equipment is a one-stop shop for heavy machinery with tractors and mowers around the lot with a surveillance system that catches all the action.

And late Friday night, thieves sought out those cameras.

“Knocking them out with a pole, pointing them down where they wouldn’t be on the camera,” explained Laney Lawrence, general manager at the store. “After that we didn’t get very much of them.”

Tony Bates Equipment View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Tony Bates Equipment) (Courtesy: Tony Bates Equipment) (Courtesy: Tony Bates Equipment)

Lawrence found out the store had been robbed just hours after it happened.

“Got here first thing Saturday morning, and the gate was open. Somebody cut the chain on the gate,” said Lawrence. “Did the inventory on everything.”

It didn’t take long to find out the thieves had stolen the riding mowers.

“They got six Gravely Zero Turn lawn mowers,” explained Lawrence. “Start about $3,500 apiece, goes up from there.”

But the suspects left behind plenty of surveillance shots.

Now, there’s a $1,000 reward for anyone that can identify those involved.

“If anybody has information, we’re offering a $1,000 reward for arrest and conviction,” said Lawrence. “We’re serious about catching these guys.”

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.