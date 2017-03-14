3 graduate from special Williamson County jail GED program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County jail is doing their best to make sure once criminals are released, they don’t come back.

One program that’s helping is called HiSET. It’s the same as getting a GED, but specifically for inmates.

On Tuesday, three people graduated from the program.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Long told News 2 he wants to make sure inmates are able to become productive members of society once they’re released and this is a step in the right direction.

They go to class three days a week for two hours a day and then they have to take an 8 1/2 hour test to pass.

Since 2008, more than 200 have graduated from this course.

“It’s really rewarding when you see somebody, especially a middle-aged person who has not accomplished a lot in their life, and they get that diploma and to see that on their faces and see the reward they sense and knowing they’ve accomplished something in life, it’s pretty rewarding,” said Sheriff Long.

So far in 2017, 32 inmates have graduated.