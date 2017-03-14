3 arrested after stolen guns found in freezer, air vents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested three people on theft and weapons charges after stolen guns were found in a home in the northern part of Davidson County.

According to an affidavit, Metro Police were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Meadow Court when they found three guns hidden in unique places.

Police found a stolen Glock 27 inside a bag of veggies in the freezer, a .357 Magnum in an air vent in a child’s room, and a Smith & Wesson in a vent in the master bedroom.

The three men, Korey Cowand, Roddarius Jenkins and Reginald Potter were all placed under arrest for theft and gun charges.