2 arrested in Bedford County after drugs found in home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been arrested after deputies served a warrant and found drugs at a residence in Bedford County.

According to a post on the Bedford County Sherriff Office’s Facebook page, deputies were looking for Sonya Edinger after she did not show up to court.

When the sheriff’s office was serving a warrant they found Edinger and Christopher Nelson as well as “evidence of narcotic activity in plain view.”

Deputies seized 24 grams of meth, hydrocodone tablets and Xanax tablets, according to the post.

Both Edinger and Nelson are in the Bedford County Jail.