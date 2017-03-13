The Hermitage to close to the public Wednesday as Trump visits Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will be closed to the public on Wednesday as President Donald Trump visits Nashville.

The president is expected to visit the Hermitage to pay homage to Andrew Jackson, whose birthday is March 15.

Events slated for the Hermitage later in the week to celebrate Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday will go on as planned.

President Trump will be in Nashville to speak at a campaign rally held at Municipal Auditorium. He is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m.

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. Click here to register.

Music City Central will also be closed on Wednesday, according to an announcement made Friday by the Nashville MTA.

News 2 will have live team coverage of President Trump’s visit to Nashville.