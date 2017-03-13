Tennessee Titans serious about improving return game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since the new league year began last week, the Titans have brought in three players specifically aimed at improving special teams.

The players are linebacker Darren Bates, safety Brynden Trawick, and return man Eric Weems.

The Titans signed away Weems from the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, he was in Nashville and spoke with media.

“You can’t live in the past,” he said, adding that he’s also looking forward to getting back to the big game with his new team.

Weems likes what he sees in Nashville and says the “the arrow is pointing up here.”

There is a connection to the coaching staff. Weems played under Mike Mularkey and Terry Robiskie and admitted playing for them again was appealing because of “their energy,” and they make it fun to come to work.

For his career, Weems has averaged 10.8 yards per punt return. He averaged 11.3 last season. He also has averaged 24.3 yards per kick return and 23 last season.