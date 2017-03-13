Tennessee roads graded C+ by civil engineers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee was given a C+ for its roads by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The group grades roads across the country each year, and this year it says Tennessee’s are taking on an increasing level of traffic congestion.

The report says our 90,000-mile roadway system is seeing “significant delays,” especially in large urban areas like Nashville.

The American Society of Civil Engineers also says drivers in Nashville lose 45 hours each year to sitting in traffic.

Funding for roads is not keeping up with the demand and deteriorating conditions, the report also found.

Click here for Tennessee’s report card.

As for America as a whole, the nation got a D+. Click here to read more.