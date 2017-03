GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students are safe after a school bus caught on fire in Gallatin Monday morning.

The fire started after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 109 near Hancock Street, according to Sumner County dispatch.

There were students on board the bus when the fire started, but they were able to evacuate the bus without incident.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Highway 109 was closed in both directions while the fire department was at the scene.