NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A ramp onto Interstate 440 is closed due to an overturned dump truck.

The crash happened just after 7:30 at the Interstate 440 west on-ramp coming from Interstate 65.

That ramp is closed to all traffic and cars are starting to back up on Interstate 65 in both directions.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for details.