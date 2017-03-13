Prison inmate testifies that cousin confessed to tanning bed murders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A current Tennessee state prison inmate testified Monday that his cousin confessed to killing Tiffany Campbell inside the Exotic Tan for Men in February 1996.

Melissa Chilton was also killed in the brutal attack that remained a cold case for almost 20 years.

Patrick Streater is charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the murders. Streater dated Campbell around the time of the murders.

Quentin Hughes testified that his cousin David Ewing confessed to Campbell’s murder in 1998 after Hughes witnessed Ewing kill a man. Ewing was later convicted in connection with that deadly shooting.

“I asked him how could he do that with no remorse,” Hughes testified. “That is when he told me he killed Tiffany. He didn’t say anything about the other girl Melissa.”

Hughes testified that Ewing dated Campbell and was possessive of her during the relationship.

Kyle Mothershead, Streater’s attorney, also presented testimony from a private investigator who found an interview with one of Ewing’s ex-girlfriends and police following the 1998 murder.

During that interview, the former girlfriend implicated Ewing in Campbell’s and Chilton’s murders. Melissa Dickens said that Ewing got mad one day and stabbed their bed with a knife. She told investigators at the time he said he had killed the two young women.

Dickens was killed in a car crash in 2014.

Mothershead included the information about Ewing in a motion to reduce bond for Streater. He is currently being held on $750,000 bond.

In a separate motion, Mothershead is asking the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice. He said the state of Tennessee waited to long to extradite Streater according to an interstate compact agreement Tennessee has with California.

Streater was incarcerated in California on unrelated charges when he was indicted for the murders of Campbell and Chilton.

Judge Monte Watkins is expected to decide on the motions Monday.

Click here for News 2 coverage of the Tanning Bed murders.