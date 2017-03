Two teenagers were injured after at least 50 shots were fired at McFerrin Park on March 13, 2017. Some shots hit the community center while 20 children were inside.

McFerrin Park shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)