Missing man found dead on side of steep cliff in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man found murdered on the side of a steep cliff last Friday in Cheatham County was identified as a man missing out of Nashville.

Metro police said the victim is James Thomas, 38, who was reported missing by a relative on Jan. 15.

Information developed by cold case detectives led to the recovery of Thomas’ decomposing body last week.

Police believe he was murdered in Nashville before his body was dumped near Lovers Leap Road in Cheatham County.

Strong leads are being pursued, but authorities want anyone with information on Thomas’ murder to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.