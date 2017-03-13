Minnesota father reunited with daughter in Nashville after month-long search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Minnesota man who spent the last month searching for his daughter was reunited with her Monday night in Nashville.

Brian Cooney was granted temporary custody of his daughter Claire, who is 6 years old, but hadn’t seen her.

She was found last Friday in Monroe County by a deli owner after the man saw fliers put up by Cooney’s private investigators.

Claire was with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. While the boyfriend was arrested, both of Claire’s parents are expected in court this week to discuss custody.

News 2 was there when the father reunited with his little girl.

When asked how he felt, Cooney said he was “happy as could be.”

“I can’t even describe it. This is the happiest moment of my life,” he said.

Claire said to her father, “I can’t believe what happened to me!” He told her he couldn’t either.

Cooney told News 2 he feels like the last month was a nightmare, saying the private investigator he hired was “on it.” He said she worked with local law enforcement both in Tennessee and Minnesota to find Claire.