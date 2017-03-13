Metro police announce road closures for president’s visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police announced road closures Monday evening for President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Nashville.

Officials say a number of streets will be closed, some briefly and others for an extended period of time.

Road closures downtown in the area of the Municipal Auditorium will begin around 12 p.m. to accommodate the thousands of people expected in the immediate vicinity.

Fifth Avenue from Charlotte to James Robertson Parkway will close at 12 p.m., as will Gay Street between James Robertson Parkway and Fifth Avenue.

James Robertson Parkway from Third to Fifth Avenues will close at approximately 3 p.m. or earlier as the crowd numbers dictate.

While Trump’s exact route won’t be announced for security reasons, Metro police said roadways between the Nashville International Airport and The Hermitage will close at some point between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and they will reopen once the motorcade has passed.

Some closures will also take place in roads between The Hermitage and the Municipal Auditorium between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

And while most roadways will reopen once the motorcade has passed, James Robertson will remain closed between Interstate Drive and Rosa Parks until the rally is over.

Outbound roads are not expected to be closed during this portion of the President’s travel.

Nashville MTA’s downtown center will also be closed Wednesday after 9:45 a.m., with service moving to Sixth Avenue between Korean Veterans Boulevard and Demonbreun Street.