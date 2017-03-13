Metro police: Accused murderer let out of jail due to ‘justice system error’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to find an accused murdered they say was released from custody “due to a justice system error” last Thursday.

Deion Woodruff, 22, is reportedly under indictment for a December 2013 shooting that left a man named Isaac Morris dead.

Police say their investigation found Morris let Woodruff inside his apartment for the purpose of selling electronic equipment. A short time later, gunshots were heard and the suspect left carrying a bag from Morris’ room.

Evidence reportedly led police to the 22-year-old after it was recovered from his Straightway Avenue home.

Woodruff is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. His bond on those charges was set at $200,000. Metro police say he was also being held on unrelated drug and weapon charges.

According to a press release, it appears that Woodruff was allowed to post a $56,000 bond on the unrelated charges last Thursday without the murder case being taken into account.

The exact circumstances of how the error occurred are under review.

Woodruff’s bond was revoked the day after he was released from jail and a judge issued a bench warrant. Police say efforts to find him so far have been unsuccessful.

Anyone seeing Woodruff or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.