Man wanted in connection to weekend homicide added to ‘Most Wanted’ list

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted in connection to a weekend homicide in Chattanooga to the state’s “Most Wanted” list.

Jacob Coyne is wanted by both Chattanooga police and the TBI for criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. The charges, according to the TBI, stem from an incident that occurred on Sunday.

Anyone with information on Coyne’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.