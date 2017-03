SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 east is shut down at Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Monday and shut down all lanes of traffic.

According to a witness, there were multiple crashes caused by the first incident.

Drivers in the westbound lanes were not impacted.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.