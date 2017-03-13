Indiana winner of $435M Powerball jackpot stays anonymous

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosier Lottery officials announced Monday afternoon the winner of the $435 million jackpot Monday, sort of.

The lottery held news conference Monday afternoon in Indianapolis after announcing Friday a winner had claimed the Feb. 22 jackpot.

The winner, who sent a representative to pick up the big check, has decided to remain anonymous. However, lottery officials did say the winner was a man, a Purdue University graduate and loves his family.

The ticket for the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was sold at a convenience store in Lafayette, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed by a limited liability corporation or legal trust.

A central Indiana couple who won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $536 million last July remained anonymous by claiming the money though a limited liability company.