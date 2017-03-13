Dollywood to start season with 2 new rides

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is preparing for its season opening this weekend.

The park opens on Saturday with two new attractions. Dropline is a 230-foot free fall experience and Whistle Punk Chaser is a junior coaster.

Dollywood Director of Communications Pete Owens said these new attractions keep guests happy and coming back to the park.

“When we add new attractions, when we continue to expand our businesses, last year we added a new dinner theater attraction on the parkway, we’re adding to attractions at Dollywood this year, it’s the 30 year anniversary of the Dixie Stampede this year, all of those things really combine into this economic engine to help drive tourism into the market,” said Owens.

