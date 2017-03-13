Davidson County now offers e-filing for Chancery Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Davidson County has become the second county in Tennessee to implement electronic case filing in a state trial court.

The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release e-filing is available in Davidson County’s Chancery Court.

The system had a soft launch on March 1. Chancery Court Clerk and Master Maria Salas said it’s expected to be a valuable tool.

Users are able to open cases and file documents with the court from anywhere at any time through a user-friendly, secure website.