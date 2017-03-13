Cold snap puts Middle Tennessee strawberry farms at risk of losing crop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a cold night in Middle Tennessee, and it’s about to get even colder as temperatures could drop to the teens later this week.

The area being impacted by this the most might be Portland. The city calls itself the strawberry capitol of the world, and this weather could hurt strawberry farms there.

“They need all the protection you can give them,” said Michael Bradley with Bradley Kountry Acres.

Bradley and his farm hands have been quite busy trying to protect his strawberry crop.

“You could lose a crop. You could lose a whole crop if it’s bad enough,” he told News 2.

The temperature is predicted to dip below freezing, which could wreak havoc on the strawberry plants.

“If it gets down to 20 degrees, we’ll be better off if we had two or three inches of snow coverage because that is insulation on top,” Bradley explained.

The strawberry farmer is using crop covers to protect his nearly four acres of strawberries.

“We’ve been back and forth, up and down, so much this year, it’s been hard to have them on and off at the right time,” Bradley said.

But the crop covers are not safe proof.

“It can get cold enough that the cover is not enough. You still will sustain some damage,” Bradley explained.

Here’s the problem. If a plant has already started to bloom, a cold snap can kill the bud.

Bradley faced a much worse situation back in 2007 during the Easter freeze, which threatened strawberry crops throughout the mid-state.

“We had the crop covers on, and I ran overhead water system at night to ice them down and I did that for five nights,” he said.

Bradley told News 2 the uncovered plants will be the true test this week on whether or not the crop makes it. He said he’s hoping this one time, the weather man is wrong.