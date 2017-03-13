Clarksville police warn of scam targeting local businesses

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are warning local businesses of scammers claiming to be with the U.S. Marshall’s.

According to police, a caller identifying herself as Pamela Miller states she is working with authorities regarding indictments.

She then reportedly names managers and owners of the business to lend credibility to the scam.

Employees of the business are advised that the business is surrounded and the only way for them to avoid arrest is to follow Miller’s explicit instructions regarding taking cash from the business and making wire transfers.

The victim must do this while on the phone with her and contact cannot be broken. They are also told not to take additional calls.

The scammer tells the victims that if the instructions are not followed, employees attempt to leave the store, receipts are not shredded, or the local police are called, all employees are subject to arrest by US Marshalls.

Clarksville police advise anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately and notify the local authorities.

They also remind residents that law enforcement agencies will ever accept or request an electronic transfer of funds.