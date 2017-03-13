Cheatham County detective says most burglaries, crimes and deaths related to heroin

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a weekend of heroin overdoses, arrests and a heroin related death in Cheatham County.

One investigator who worked the crimes told news 2, in his estimation, heroin is their biggest problem.

The longtime detective said 80 to 90 percent of all burglaries, crimes and deaths can be traced back to the drug.

Friday night was an example of the problem as Cheatham County drug officers saturated parking lots near the interstate.

Drug agents told News 2 they witnessed 39-year-old Daniel Judware injecting himself with heroin in his car.

He was charged with possession of schedule 1 heroin and paraphernalia. Drug officers told News 2 he admitted to having a $200 to $300 a week heroin habit.

A short time earlier, officers said they caught Kenneth Barker Jr. doing the same thing.

Detectives told News 2 the fugitive from Alabama had balloons filled with heroin and the 41-year-old had what drug agent’s call a shooting gallery, complete with needles and a spoon used to cook the drug.

Both men reportedly were observed injecting themselves in the parking lot before they were arrested.

“Heroin is taking up 80 to 90 percent of our time. Everything we are dealing with now is related to heroin,” said Det. Ken Miller with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department.

That same night, on the other side of the county, a woman on Doak Drive made a frantic call to 911.

“We got two down, they just shot some [expletive] dope,” she told the operator.

According to investigators, the woman arrived at her Pegram home and discovered her boyfriend and another man not responsive.

The men reportedly collapsed on top of one another, syringes and heroin residue nearby, according to investigators.

“Our overdose deaths are related to heroin. It used to be pills. Now it is heroin coming back, and what we are finding out is they are cutting it with something that is not heroin, and whatever it is it’s turning fatal,” said Det. Miller.

Cheatham County deputies used a drug called Narcan to save one of the men. Unfortunately the other man, 64-year-old James Robinson, was pronounced dead at a Nashville hospital.

The other man survived.

Detectives are still working that case, looking for leads on specifically where the heroin came from, and more importantly, who delivered it to the men.

If you have any information, contact Cheatham County Sheriff’s investigators at 615-792-4341.

