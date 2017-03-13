4 Little Caesars employees robbed at gunpoint; Suspect remains at large

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search continues for the masked man who held four pizzeria employees at gunpoint and demanded cash late Friday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the Little Caesars in Columbia through a back door around 11:30 p.m.

Once inside the restaurant, he grabbed one of the workers and pointed a gun at the other employees before demanding they clear out the cash register and safe.

“One twitch and someone could have been killed,” the restaurant’s manager, Beth Mathers, said.

Mathers said she has worked at Little Caesars for more than 20 years and that she is shaken by what happened Friday night.

“I was in a frantic state. I immediately started crying because like my husband always says, we are here with our employees and workers more than we are with our families,” said Mathers, adding, “I could have walked into a store full of dead children.”

Workers told News 2 they know how badly a situation like this can end. Just a few years ago, a worker was killed during an armed robbery at a Papa John’s just down the street.

“It could have been all of them that were gone, so just thank God that everyone is okay,” said employee Haley Mathers.

“It is amazing to me what people will do for a dollar, there is not enough money in the world to put someone’s life at risk,” said Beth Mathers.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery or the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers 931-381-4900.