2 teens injured after 50 shots fired at McFerrin Park in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two 17-year-olds were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting at McFerrin Park in East Nashville.

Metro police confirm it happened at 4:30 p.m. when at least 50 shots were fired, leaving the parking lot riddled with shell casings.

One teenager was shot in the foot and the other in the leg. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the suspects are two black men. One is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, and the other is wearing a red shirt.

The suspects reportedly fled toward Dickerson Pike in either a Toyota or Honda sedan. Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The McFerrin Community Center was closed and is expected to remain closed Tuesday in light of the shooting.