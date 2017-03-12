Texas mom pulls gun on another mom at school drop off line

HOUSTON (WCMH) — The school says an argument led to one mom pulling a gun while picking up kids from an elementary school.

According to KTRK, a letter was sent home to parents that said during a disagreement between the two women, one of the moms pulled a gun and pointed it another, while kids were in both vehicles.

Neighbors said the argument started because one of the moms was mad at the other for the way she was driving in a school zone.

“Got out of her car banged on the windows, said you’re speeding in a school zone, you almost ran me over once you need to start doing better and you know so one mom’s yelling at one mom and the mom in the car pulls out a gun and says back off,” witness Jeanette Renteria told KTRK.

Police were called to the scene, but no charges were filed.